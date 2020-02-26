Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Study: Funding Cuts Made It Harder for Texas Teens to Get Confidential Contraception Access

Posted By on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 3:53 PM

click to enlarge Protesters hold signs at a pro-Planned Parenthood rally in San Antonio. - MICHAEL BARAJAS
  • Michael Barajas
  • Protesters hold signs at a pro-Planned Parenthood rally in San Antonio.
Texas' tighter constraints on family planning programs slashed teens' ability to access contraception without their parents' consent, according to new study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health.

What's more, the study's lead author cautioned that the findings foreshadow what may happen nationwide as the Trump administration enforces rules limiting what federally funded family planning groups can tell patients about abortion. A federal appeals court sided with the Trump administration Monday in a lawsuit contesting the legality of that rule.

"Based on what we saw in Texas, we're expecting there to be similar compromises in services available to teens around the country," said lead author Kate Coleman-Minahan, a professor at the University of Colorado School of Nursing.

According to Coleman-Minahan's research, publicly funded family planning agencies had a harder time supplying teens with confidential access to contraceptives after the state cut planning budgets in 2011. Lawmakers also removed Planned Parenthood from Texas' family planning funding at that time.



In the end, Coleman-Minahan said lawmakers may end up hurting their own efforts to curtail abortion by making it harder for young people to access contraception.

"When there's a lot of rhetoric around concern that teens are getting abortions, it seems counterintuitive to also cut access to programs that have been proven to help them from getting pregnant in the first place," she said.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's Shit-Sandwich Cop in Arbitration Hearing for Feces Prank on Female Officers Read More

  2. Man Killed by Deputies Outside Floresville Walmart After Witnesses Thought He Had a Gun Read More

  3. Poll: Democratic Challengers to John Cornyn Still Largely Unknown to Texas Voters Read More

  4. Three More Evacuees at San Antonio's Lackland AFB Have Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus Read More

  5. Suspect Confesses to Setting Fire to Two Medina Valley Homes, Said He Needed to Relieve Stress Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation