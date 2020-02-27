Assclown Alert: Republican Congressional Candidate Jamie Berryhill

You’d think men running for office in Texas would have learned from gubernatorial candidate Clayton Williams’ “relax and enjoy it” comment that making rape analogies is a dumb fucking idea. Apparently not.In a now-deleted Facebook post, Republican congressional candidate Jamie Berryhill claimed a country with weak borders was like a woman whose value as a human being has been stolen by sexual assault.“A nation without borders is like a woman raped and defiled, her precious value pillaged and taken,” read the post, captured via screenshot by a TV station in his hometown of Odessa.Businessman Berryhill is — pardon us, was — among the more credible candidates in the 10-way GOP primary to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway.Berryhill told Odessa’s CBS 7 he’d refrain from making the analogy again.But he just couldn’t help himself. The next day, he took that great tool of assclownery known as Twitter to defend the comment. He informed “anyone who wants to question whether or not my initial statement is offensive” that the real offense is that Americans have to live in a country with open borders.Good luck with women voters, assclown.

