Thursday, February 27, 2020

Assclown Alert: Republican Congressional Candidate Jamie Berryhill

Posted By on Thu, Feb 27, 2020 at 11:11 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / JAMIE BERRYHILL FOR CONGRESS
  • Facebook / Jamie Berryhill for Congress
You’d think men running for office in Texas would have learned from gubernatorial candidate Clayton Williams’ “relax and enjoy it” comment that making rape analogies is a dumb fucking idea. Apparently not.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Republican congressional candidate Jamie Berryhill claimed a country with weak borders was like a woman whose value as a human being has been stolen by sexual assault.

“A nation without borders is like a woman raped and defiled, her precious value pillaged and taken,” read the post, captured via screenshot by a TV station in his hometown of Odessa.

Businessman Berryhill is — pardon us, was — among the more credible candidates in the 10-way GOP primary to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway.



Berryhill told Odessa’s CBS 7 he’d refrain from making the analogy again.

But he just couldn’t help himself. The next day, he took that great tool of assclownery known as Twitter to defend the comment. He informed “anyone who wants to question whether or not my initial statement is offensive” that the real offense is that Americans have to live in a country with open borders.

Good luck with women voters, assclown.

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


