Thursday, February 27, 2020

Late Night Host Claps Back at Ted Cruz After Senator Used Show Segment for Anti-Bernie Tweet

Posted By on Thu, Feb 27, 2020 at 9:37 AM

click to enlarge A geographically challenged Republican attempts to name one country on a world map. - YOUTUBE / JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
  • YouTube / Jimmy Kimmel Live
  • A geographically challenged Republican attempts to name one country on a world map.
Late night host Jimmy Kimmel ratcheted up his feud with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz Wednesday, verbally smacking the Texas Republican for using one of his segments in a tweet mocking supporters of Bernie Sanders.

Last month, Cruz tweeted a Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment where random folks were asked to identify any country on a map — and, naturally, couldn't. Cruz remarked that the geographically challenged randos were followers of Sanders, the Democratic presidential frontrunner.

On Wednesday's show, Kimmel explained that the segment wasn't intended as political commentary, nor were the people they stopped on the street Sanders supporters.

To make his point, he reconstructed the bit, but this time asked people who identified as Republicans or Trump supporters to name a country on the map. As the clip below illustrates, they didn't fare too well.




Wednesday's dig is just the latest salvo in an ongoing sparring match between Kimmel and the arch-conservative senator. The rivalry escalated into a one-on-one basketball showdown in 2018 that Cruz somehow won. However, it's unlikely that victor was enough for the senator to fully recover from his pillorying by Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.


