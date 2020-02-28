San Antonio Police Detective Fired for Threatening to Kill His Side Chick Wins Job Back

click to enlarge
San Antonio Police Department
A San Antonio police detective fired last summer for threatening to kill his girlfriend has won his job back.
Though Detective Emanuel Keith was fired last June, that penalty was reduced to a 90-day suspension after his termination was overturned in arbitration, SAPD confirmed to KSAT
. The department said it will begin the process for Keith to return to duty.
The 23-year department veteran originally lost his job after leaving threatening voicemails for his mistress, saying he would "choke the life" out of her, according to KSAT. Keith first began an extramarital affair with the woman in 2006, one that was reportedly an on-and-off relationship up until May 2018, the TV station reports.
That year, the woman said their relationship grew tense, which led Keith to call and text her repeatedly to leave the threatening messages, according to report details.
"Why are you harassing me and [redacted]? This is the end for you," Keith reportedly texted his former lover. "You're going to die bitch."
"I'm so sick and tired of you," Keith also is reported to have said in a voicemail he left for her. "I could choke the life out of you right now. Stop. This is the last warning."
Although Keith didn't deny leaving the messages, he said the threats weren't real
.
"I was upset but I did not genuinely mean the words in the messages I left for her," Keith wrote during the investigation. "I was attempting to scare her to leave me alone."
The threats prompted the woman to file a police report against Keith, but records obtained by KSAT show that she continued to call the detective.
Keith is the first SAPD officer this year to get his job back through arbitration.
