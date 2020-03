Person Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus Visited San Antonio Mall, But Officials Say Infection Risk Is Low

A woman released from federal quarantine in San Antonio who later tested positive for COVID-19 went to North Star Mall and the Holiday Inn Airport during her 12 hours outside of isolation, officials confirmed Thursday.At a news conference, San Antonio Metro Health officials said the number of people the woman — an evacuee from Wuhan, China — came into contact with at the mall was low. She didn't converse with any clerks at close distance, they added."The number of people is small and the risk of exposure is low," said Anita K. Kurian, Metro Health's assistant director.Nonetheless, Kurian said Metro Health advised the mall to clean surfaces with disinfectant to be safe.Three people at the hotel were exposed and are being monitored even though their risk of exposure is considered low. A total of 18 health workers came into contact with the woman, although all but two of those are also considered low risk.Nirenberg said he has requested federal and state officials delay today's scheduled release of roughly 120 other people in quarantine at Lackland until additional tests can be performed. A group of roughly 90 was already cleared to leave by federal officials."I would encourage the federal administration not to wash its hands of its responsibility to the public," Nirenberg said.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.