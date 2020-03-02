Person Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus Visited San Antonio Mall, But Officials Say Infection Risk Is Low

click to enlarge
City of San Antonio screen capture
Anita K. Kurian, assistant director of San Antonio Metro Health, speaks to reporters at Monday's news conference.
A woman released from federal quarantine in San Antonio who later tested positive for COVID-19
went to North Star Mall and the Holiday Inn Airport during her 12 hours outside of isolation, officials confirmed Thursday.
At a news conference, San Antonio Metro Health officials said the number of people the woman — an evacuee from Wuhan, China — came into contact with at the mall was low. She didn't converse with any clerks at close distance, they added.
"The number of people is small and the risk of exposure is low," said Anita K. Kurian, Metro Health's assistant director.
Nonetheless, Kurian said Metro Health advised the mall to clean surfaces with disinfectant to be safe.
Three people at the hotel were exposed and are being monitored even though their risk of exposure is considered low. A total of 18 health workers came into contact with the woman, although all but two of those are also considered low risk.
Nirenberg said he has requested federal and state officials delay today's scheduled release of roughly 120 other people in quarantine at Lackland until additional tests can be performed. A group of roughly 90 was already cleared to leave by federal officials.
"I would encourage the federal administration not to wash its hands of its responsibility to the public," Nirenberg said.
