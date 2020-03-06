Austin's SXSW Festival Canceled Over Coronavirus Fears

Cinematographer and San Antonio native Steve Acevedo had already bought his plane ticket to Austin from his home in Los Angeles. His film Coded Bias, on which he served as the director of photography, was scheduled to screen five times during the festival.
“I was really looking forward to coming home for the week,” Acevedo told the Current when it broke the news to him this afternoon. “At least we were able to screen it at Sundance, but I’m pretty bummed.”As recently as Tuesday, though, San Antonio musical acts said they were prepared to show up and perform their showcases.
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.