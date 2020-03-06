Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 6, 2020

Austin's SXSW Festival Canceled Over Coronavirus Fears

Posted By and on Fri, Mar 6, 2020 at 4:22 PM

click to enlarge Festival attendees crowd downtown Austin streets at last year's SXSW. - JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
  • Festival attendees crowd downtown Austin streets at last year's SXSW.
Organizers of Austin's ever-expanding SXSW music, technology and film festival have pulled the plug on the annual gathering, citing concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The event, which started in 1987, drew more than 417,000 attendees last year, and a number of San Antonio musical acts, filmmakers and tech companies were scheduled to attend this year. Around a quarter of festival goers attend from outside the United States.

The 10-day festival was set to kick off Friday, March 13. However, things began looking bleak after a string of high-profile tech companies — Twitter, Intel and Facebook among them — announced cancellations.

Cinematographer and San Antonio native Steve Acevedo had already bought his plane ticket to Austin from his home in Los Angeles. His film Coded Bias, on which he served as the director of photography, was scheduled to screen five times during the festival.

“I was really looking forward to coming home for the week,” Acevedo told the Current when it broke the news to him this afternoon. “At least we were able to screen it at Sundance, but I’m pretty bummed.”

As recently as Tuesday, though, San Antonio musical acts said they were prepared to show up and perform their showcases.

“The coronavirus does not scare me,” Alamo City-based electronica artist Antonio Padrón told the Current earlier in the week. “Just stay clean, keep your hands washed, be sanitary [and] don’t put your fingers on sensitive membranes like your eyes or mouth.”

On Friday, the World Health Organization reported the world is nearing 100,000 COVID-19 cases.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Zoo Successfully Breeds One of World's Most Endangered Species Read More

  2. Bexar Sheriff's Office Employee Under Fire After Calling Local Republicans Racist in Facebook Post Read More

  3. Report: CDC Originally Planned to Drop Coronavirus Evacuees Off at North Star Mall Read More

  4. San Antonio Woman Convicted for Killing Husband in Car Chase to Appear on The Dr. Oz Show Read More

  5. San Antonio Teacher Arrested After Young Girl Said He Touched Her Inappropriately Multiple Times Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation