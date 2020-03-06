Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 6, 2020

Environmentalists Say San Antonio Voters, Not Council, Should Decide Future of Aquifer Protection Program

Posted By on Fri, Mar 6, 2020 at 11:01 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE EDWARDS AQUIFER AUTHORITY
  • Courtesy of the Edwards Aquifer Authority
In a potential snag to the $2.7 billion transportation overhaul backed by local leaders, environmental activists say voters, not city council, should decide the fate of the plan protecting San Antonio's main source of drinking water.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff are pushing a proposal that would fund public transit improvements under their ConnectSA plan by redirecting the 1/8-cent sales tax now supporting the Edwards Aquifer Protection Program and creekway projects. Assuming council approves, the APP would continue at half its present funding.

“The public does not understand that, unless council takes action to put something on the ballot, they will not have the chance to vote for reauthorizing those two really popular programs,” Annalisa Peace, executive director of the Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance, told the Express-News.

The APP is set to expire later this year, and council is expected to vote on the funding switch in April. The ConnectSA transportation plan would go to a public vote in November.



The Sierra Club and Linear Creek Trails Advisory Board joined Peace's group in unveiling the counter-proposal Friday. Under that plan, the aquifer protection tax would be renewed for two years, instead of the five authorized in past votes. That compromise, they argue, would let city leaders find other money to continue the program.

In a statement, Nirenberg dismissed environmentalists' idea, saying the fast-growing San Antonio must act now to improve transportation, including expanding its bus service.

"The status quo is unacceptable, and so is delaying our obligation to fund transportation adequately," Nirenberg said.

But polls suggest the public may be more ready to line up with environmentalists than the mayor on this one. The APP enjoys broad voter support that's increased over the 20-year life of the program. Indeed, a February survey shows Bexar voters favor funding aquifer protection over more money for public transit.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Zoo Successfully Breeds One of World's Most Endangered Species Read More

  2. Bexar Sheriff's Office Employee Under Fire After Calling Local Republicans Racist in Facebook Post Read More

  3. San Antonio Woman Convicted for Killing Husband in Car Chase to Appear on The Dr. Oz Show Read More

  4. Report: CDC Originally Planned to Drop Coronavirus Evacuees Off at North Star Mall Read More

  5. San Antonio Teacher Arrested After Young Girl Said He Touched Her Inappropriately Multiple Times Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation