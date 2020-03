Twitter Asking San Antonio to Help Identify Suspect Seen Hitting Woman While Driving

click to enlarge Twitter / bzzaragoza50

Aye San Antonio y’all help me find this man he was beating up his gf at the light and when I tried to stop him he tried to fight me pic.twitter.com/Vq0TkKcYVQ — Big Papi Bryan (@bzzaragoza50) March 7, 2020

Also he was recoding the whole thing so idk how messed up in the head you gotta be to do some shit like that — Big Papi Bryan (@bzzaragoza50) March 7, 2020

Mans need to be fighting them calories not his Girl — ♛ Miguel ♛ (@miguelj904) March 8, 2020

Don’t be mad at you’re girl, be mad at your barber fam — Sean Perez (@TheBigSean23) March 8, 2020

He looks like someones dyke tia — alicia (@correaalicia8) March 8, 2020

Bro all respect but if you don’t think I tried you on some shit I got out the car dude had a strap and told me he was gonna drive into crossing traffic I was stuck between a rock and a hard place — Big Papi Bryan (@bzzaragoza50) March 8, 2020

I’m confused you’re from San Antonio and you didn’t fight him. We respect lady’s around here sir no matter the circumstances. Especially a foo with a blow out like that!!! — Lys (@aelementx_) March 8, 2020

He was finna drive into crossing traffic and had a strap — Big Papi Bryan (@bzzaragoza50) March 8, 2020

Anybody tryna link up and head to San Antonio? I’ll drive — Hi, I'm Paul (@thisisntpaul) March 8, 2020

A local Twitter user is asking the city to help identify a man seen hitting a woman while driving this weekend.Twitter user @bzzaragoza50 , identified in his Twitter name as Bryan, took to social media to alert the community about a man he saw beating a woman, who he presumed was his girlfriend. Bryan wrote that he was stopped at a traffic light when he witnessed the assault.Bryan also said he tried to stop the man, who then threatened to fight him. In a follow-up tweet, he said the suspect was filming himself punching the woman.Presented with his photo, some Twitter users took the opportunity to roast the alleged assailant.Others called out Bryan for not doing more to stop the incident. The Twitter user later clarified that he wanted to help the woman but hesitated since the person carrying out the assault had a gun.Regardless, many Twitter users voiced their concern, saying they wanted to make sure the man is behind bars or faces some sort of consequence.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.