Twitter Asking San Antonio to Help Identify Suspect Seen Hitting Woman While Driving

I’m confused you’re from San Antonio and you didn’t fight him. We respect lady’s around here sir no matter the circumstances. Especially a foo with a blow out like that!!!

Bro all respect but if you don’t think I tried you on some shit I got out the car dude had a strap and told me he was gonna drive into crossing traffic I was stuck between a rock and a hard place

Mans need to be fighting them calories not his Girl

Also he was recoding the whole thing so idk how messed up in the head you gotta be to do some shit like that

Aye San Antonio y’all help me find this man he was beating up his gf at the light and when I tried to stop him he tried to fight me pic.twitter.com/Vq0TkKcYVQ

