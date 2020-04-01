Email
Wednesday, April 1, 2020

San Antonio Tops the Nation in Drunk Driving Arrests, Beating Out LA, NYC and Vegas

Posted By on Wed, Apr 1, 2020 at 2:14 PM

click to enlarge PEXELS / ENERGEPIC.COM
  • Pexels / energepic.com
San Antonio loves to party, and that's good. But, apparently, San Antonio also loves to drive after partying, which isn't good at all. In fact, let's go on the record saying the latter is a lousy fucking idea.

Now, a new study shows that Alamo City residents aren't just a little in love with that lousy fucking idea. We're all about it.

So much so that San Antonio ranks as the U.S. city with the highest number of drunk-driving arrests from 2009-18, according to an analysis of FBI data by legal-industry software firm SmartAdvocate.

And we're not talking about arrests per capita, but overall DUI arrests compared to the 30 largest U.S. cities.



The Alamo City tallied 77,357 drunk-driving arrests over that 10-year stretch, according to FBI crime data. That puts us ahead of both LA and New York, which landed at No. 2 (72,156 arrests) and No. 4 (65,788) respectively. Even Las Vegas couldn't hold a candle to SA: Sin City took fifth place with 61,278.

An accompanying breakdown of cities by their number of drunk-driving arrests per 100,000 people showed San Antonio isn't the only Texas city where motorists hit the road after hitting happy hour margs. Four of the top ten cities in that category were in the Lone Star State: Austin ranked No. 2, San Antonio No. 3, El Paso No. 5 and Houston No. 10.

Jeez, maybe it's not such a bad thing we're all being forced to drink at home for the next few weeks.

