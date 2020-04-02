Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 2, 2020

San Antonio's City Staff Outlines $82 Million in Service Cuts to Avoid Shortfalls Caused by Coronavirus

Posted By on Thu, Apr 2, 2020 at 2:26 PM

click to enlarge VIA faces $3 million less in funding as San Antonio looks to cut its budget. - VIA METROPOLITAN TRANSIT
  • VIA Metropolitan Transit
  • VIA faces $3 million less in funding as San Antonio looks to cut its budget.
The COVID-19 pandemic's impact on city services is already becoming apparent. It will mean less work on local streets, not to mention funding cuts for anything from after-school programs to bus service.

At Thursday's city council meeting, Deputy City Manager Maria Villagomez advised that the city is suspending $82 million in programs so it can have cash to keep the budget balanced, KSAT reports

Among the cuts are unstarted street maintenance projects, which account for around $50 million of the total. However, the city is continuing with repairs and upgrades that are already underway.

Also on the chopping block are economic development incentives, a new strategic plan for serving homeless residents and some after-school programs, KSAT reports. The city also expects to slash $3 million in funding to VIA Metropolitan Transit. 



Collectively, those programs make up about 18% of the budget, City Manager Erik Walsh said. They're expected to resume once the economy recovers.

Last week, city staff told Mayor Ron Nirenberg and council that the city stands to lose nearly $160 million in revenue due to the crisis. Sales tax collections dwindled during the shutdown and events at the city-owned Alamodome and Henry B. González Convention Center have either been cancelled or postponed.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Three More Die From Coronavirus, Marking San Antonio's Largest Daily Death Toll Read More

  2. New Report: Texas Still a Month Away From Hitting Coronavirus Peak Read More

  3. San Antonio Tops the Nation in Drunk Driving Arrests, Beating Out LA, NYC and Vegas Read More

  4. San Antonio Nursing Home Struck by Coronavirus Had Been Cited by Feds for Infection Control Issues Read More

  5. Joaquin Castro and Other U.S. Reps Call for Release of ICE Detainees Amid Coronavirus Crisis Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 25, 2020

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation