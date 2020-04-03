Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 3, 2020

Staff at San Antonio Nursing Home With Coronavirus Outbreak Also Worked at Other Facilities

Posted By on Fri, Apr 3, 2020 at 12:33 PM

click to enlarge Metro Health Director Dawn Emerick addresses reporters at a recent news conference. - CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • City of San Antonio
  • Metro Health Director Dawn Emerick addresses reporters at a recent news conference.
San Antonio health officials are warning that two infected staffers at the local nursing home where 67 people tested positive for the coronavirus also worked at other facilities.

Between them, the employees did work for at least seven other sites around the city, San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said at a Friday morning news conference. Authorities will make the rounds to test all residents and staff who show symptoms at those facilities.

What's more, Metro Health is sending notices to local nursing homes, care facilities and jails, requesting they document every other place where their staff does work.

“We need to know where shared staff are occurring,” Metro Health Director Dr. Dawn Emerick said.



Mayor Nirenberg said he'll add language to his emergency order to stop nursing home staff from moonlighting at other facilities.

"A localized outbreak requires a localized response," Nirenberg said. "Which is what you're seeing."

Sixty-seven of the 84 residents at the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center tested positivefor the coronavirus this week after COVID-19 took the life of a resident in his 80s.

At the press conference, health officials also announced tighter oversight of local nursing facilities. Much of their focus will be on those that earned substandard ratings from federal regulators.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. After Refusing to Call His Action a 'Stay at Home Order,' Gov. Greg Abbott Issues a Video to Clarify Read More

  2. San Antonio Mayor Plans to Extend Stay-at-Home Order Through End of April Read More

  3. San Antonio Nursing Home Struck by Coronavirus Had Been Cited by Feds for Infection Control Issues Read More

  4. San Antonio's City Staff Outlines $82 Million in Service Cuts to Avoid Shortfalls Caused by Coronavirus Read More

  5. Three More Die From Coronavirus, Marking San Antonio's Largest Daily Death Toll Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 25, 2020

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation