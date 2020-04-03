Staff at San Antonio Nursing Home With Coronavirus Outbreak Also Worked at Other Facilities

click to enlarge
San Antonio health officials are warning that two infected staffers at the local nursing home where 67 people tested positive for the coronavirus also worked at other facilities.
Between them, the employees did work for at least seven other sites around the city, San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said at a Friday morning news conference. Authorities will make the rounds to test all residents and staff who show symptoms at those facilities.
What's more, Metro Health is sending notices to local nursing homes, care facilities and jails, requesting they document every other place where their staff does work.
“We need to know where shared staff are occurring,” Metro Health Director Dr. Dawn Emerick said.
Mayor Nirenberg said he'll add language to his emergency order to stop nursing home staff from moonlighting at other facilities.
"A localized outbreak requires a localized response," Nirenberg said. "Which is what you're seeing."
Sixty-seven of the 84 residents at the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center tested positive
for the coronavirus this week after COVID-19 took the life of a resident in his 80s.
At the press conference, health officials also announced tighter oversight of local nursing facilities. Much of their focus will be on those that earned substandard ratings from federal regulators.
