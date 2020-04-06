Support Local Journalism. Donate to San Antonio Current.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 6, 2020

Create Structures for Yourself While You're Quarantined, San Antonio Therapist Says

Posted By on Mon, Apr 6, 2020 at 1:41 PM

click to enlarge Family time is important, so don't dwell on minor annoyances, therapist Adam Avila advises. - PEXELS / ELLY FAIRYTALE
  • Pexels / Elly Fairytale
  • Family time is important, so don't dwell on minor annoyances, therapist Adam Avila advises.
While the physical health effects of COVID-19 are increasingly well documented, many of us may not be considering the toll that staying home for extended lengths can have on our mental health.

One San Antonio therapist says our ability to deal with this new reality may be improved by creating structures for ourselves and striking a balance between work, family and pleasure time.

“I would recommend that you create some kind of structure in your schedule to get things done or have a plan for your day,” said Adam Avila, a licensed professional counselor and owner of Radius Psychotherapy. “You have to create your own things to look forward to.”

Many people new to working from home may face challenges and could benefit from planning their day, Avila added.



“This is my work schedule, this is my home schedule,” he said of creating boundaries — even though both activities now occur in the same place. “If you start to feel something like depression, this gives you a sense of control over your day.”

Avila also suggested that not every activity or task has to be work-related or productive in a traditional sense. By giving yourself active choices, you can gain a feeling of achievement.

“There’s a difference between waking up and not having anything to do and not feeling like doing anything,” he said. “Give yourself something to do that you enjoy and that you don’t have to do. ... Keep it personal and positive.”

Avila also suggested that people not dwell on minor annoyances that will likely occur, particularly between family members quarantined together. He added: “Let’s bring it down a notch and not worry about the relationship stuff and instead worry about getting through this. Don’t push yourself too far or too fast.”

Some people may want to seek professional support to deal with the situation, Avila points out. If that's the case, they shouldn't feel embarrassed or take it as a sign of weakness.

“If there’s any behavior that you’re not comfortable with or that you’re concerned about, it can’t hurt to have a conversation about it,” he said. “What we’re hoping for is that we look at COVID and think we overreacted. That’s the same approach we should have for mental health.”

While schedule and structure will help in the short-term, Avila worries about what the pandemic will mean for mental health in the long-term.

“My number one concern is trauma from long-term effects,” he said. “People may lose everything. We need to let people know that trauma is real and nothing to be ashamed about.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New Report: Texas Still a Month Away From Hitting Coronavirus Peak Read More

  2. San Antonio Mayor Plans to Extend Stay-at-Home Order Through End of April Read More

  3. After Refusing to Call His Action a 'Stay at Home Order,' Gov. Greg Abbott Issues a Video to Clarify Read More

  4. UTSA Apologizes After Mentioning Coronavirus in Email Asking Alumni to Donate to the School in Their Wills Read More

  5. San Antonio Landlords Asked to Forgive 25% of Rent for Certain Tenants Impacted by Coronavirus Outbreak Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 25, 2020

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation