Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Five More Die From San Antonio Nursing Home Coronavirus Outbreak, Bringing Toll to Eight

Posted By on Tue, Apr 7, 2020 at 3:54 PM

San Antonio officials confirmed Tuesday that five more residents of Southeast Nursing & Rehabilitation Center have died following a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility, bringing the total number of fatalities there to eight.

Local health officials had previously announced three COVID-19-related deaths had occurred from the outbreak. All of those individuals died at local hospitals. Metro Health was made aware of a fourth death this weekend — a male in his 70s whose COVID-19 test was inconclusive.

The five new deaths occurred between Sunday and Tuesday at the nursing home itself, according to Metro Health. All of the residents were 70 years old or greater, both male and female, who were asymptomatic but tested positive for the virus.

Local health officials announced the outbreak at Southeast Nursing & Rehabilitation on April 1. Since then, dozens of residents and staff members have tested positive for the disease.



Federal inspection reports reveal that the nursing home had been cited for failing to meet infection control deficiencies. The home also received a substandard one-star ranking from the feds, based on health inspections, staffing and quality measures.

