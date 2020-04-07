Support Local Journalism. Donate to San Antonio Current.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

New Study Finds Texas Is 10th Least Aggressive State in Dealing With Coronavirus Pandemic

Posted By on Tue, Apr 7, 2020 at 10:50 AM

click image Gov. Greg Abbott's had plenty of screen time during the COVID-19 crisis, but a new study ranks Texas near the bottom when it comes to addressing the outbreak. - YOUTUBE / GOV. GREG ABBOTT
  • YouTube / Gov. Greg Abbott
  • Gov. Greg Abbott's had plenty of screen time during the COVID-19 crisis, but a new study ranks Texas near the bottom when it comes to addressing the outbreak.
Even though Gov. Greg Abbott has held almost daily briefings to trumpet his actions to contain COVID-19, a new study ranks Texas near the bottom in taking bold steps to curb the outbreak.

The Lone Star State is the 10th least aggressive state in making efforts to limit exposure to coronavirus, according to an analysis by the financial site WalletHub. Researchers compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia on 51 data sets ranging from testing rates to the percentage of people covered by health insurance.

The study lumped those factors into three categories: Prevention and Containment, Risk Factors and Economic Impact. While Texas landed near the middle in Economic Impact and Risk Factors, the heaviest weight — 75% of the overall ranking — was given to Prevention and Containment.

And that's where the state is doing the worst job. Texas ranked 42nd in Prevention and Containment, which includes factors such as the number of tests a state has done, the strictness of its shelter-in-place orders and the number of its workers with access to paid sick leave.



Texas' comparatively slow testing progress has been documented in news reports. In tests per 100,000 residents, the Lone Star State ranks third from the bottom, according to an analysis by the independent COVID Tracking Project. Event though the state completed 55,764 tests last week, that's still just 192 per 100,000 residents. In contrast, New York State had tested 1,400 per 100,000 residents by then.

Abbott also lagged behind other governors in releasing a statewide stay-at-home order, arguing that he didn't want to step on municipalities' individual efforts. Once he finally declared one last week, he muddled its meaning by emphatically refusing to call it a "stay at home" order and watered it down by refusing to tell churches they couldn't meet.

Further, Texas has also resisted mandating paid sick time for workers. Business groups have tied up paid sick leave measures in San Antonio and Austin in court, claiming they violate state law. What's more, Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton has intervened in those suits, arguing that the ordinances should be pitched out.

Once again, Texas leads the way.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Healthcare Workers on the Front Lines of Coronavirus Don't Get Expanded Paid Sick Leave Protections Read More

  2. Bexar County Reports 12th Coronavirus Fatality, Confirms 410 Local Cases Read More

  3. New Study: About Half of Marijuana Users Stocked Up for the Coronavirus Pandemic Read More

  4. Create Structures for Yourself While You're Quarantined, San Antonio Therapist Says Read More

  5. San Antonio Mayor Plans to Extend Stay-at-Home Order Through End of April Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 25, 2020

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation