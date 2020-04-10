Support Local Journalism. Donate to San Antonio Current.

Friday, April 10, 2020

13% of Texas Nursing Homes Have at Least One Case of Coronavirus, Officials Say

Posted By on Fri, Apr 10, 2020 at 9:46 AM

Around 160 of the Texas's 1,222 nursing homes, roughly 13%, have documented at least one case of the novel coronavirus, state officials told the Texas Tribune.

That revelation comes as 38 residents and staff members at Texas nursing homes have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Ten of those deaths occurred in San Antonio, where an outbreak at Southeast Nursing & Rehabilitation Center left about 70 people with the illness.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission revealed the number of statewide infections late Thursday, according to the Tribune. It marked the first time the state has offered concrete numbers about COVID-19's spread in nursing homes. Other states revealed their numbers earlier.

THHSC also reported that 33 of the state's more than 2,000 assisted living facilities had documented at least one coronavirus case. Nine deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported at those sites, the Tribune reports.



The commission didn't provide the total number of infections in Texas nursing homes, nor did it identify the facilities where cases have been reported, according to the report.

Roughly 93,000 Texas residents live in licensed nursing homes.

