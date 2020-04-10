Clinics Inside H-E-B Stores Launch Telehealth to Provide Safe Access to Medical Care

click image
RediClinic, operator of medical clinics located inside H-E-B stores and Rite Aid pharmacies, has created a way for patients to adhere to stay-at-home orders while receiving medical care.
The Houston-based company's newly launched telehealth option, RediClinic@Home
, connects patients with live board-certified clinicians from home.
In the video visit, a clinician can diagnose and treat common medical conditions as well as write and electronically send prescriptions. The video calls can be used to treat respiratory illnesses, digestive and urinary issues, skin problems and head, ear and eye conditions, the company said in a release.
For those experiencing allergy, flu and bronchitis symptoms, using telehealth can alleviate confusion with coronavirus symptoms, officials also said. The alternative service can also ease pandemic-induced hospital congestion and keep those with mild conditions out of harm's way.
Patients can go to RediClinic.com
and click on the "Start a Video Visit" button at the top of the page to complete a short registration and stand by for an available clinician. They should be ready with a form of ID and payment. Payments can be made through insurance or by a $49 charge.
RediClinic@Home, launched Monday, April 6, will be available seven days of the week. The hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
