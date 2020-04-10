Support Local Journalism. Donate to San Antonio Current.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 10, 2020

Clinics Inside H-E-B Stores Launch Telehealth to Provide Safe Access to Medical Care

Posted By on Fri, Apr 10, 2020 at 12:53 PM

click image FACEBOOK/ REDICLINIC
  • Facebook/ RediClinic
RediClinic, operator of medical clinics located inside H-E-B stores and Rite Aid pharmacies, has created a way for patients to adhere to stay-at-home orders while receiving medical care.

The Houston-based company's newly launched telehealth option, RediClinic@Home, connects patients with live board-certified clinicians from home.

In the video visit, a clinician can diagnose and treat common medical conditions as well as write and electronically send prescriptions. The video calls can be used to treat respiratory illnesses, digestive and urinary issues, skin problems and head, ear and eye conditions, the company said in a release.

For those experiencing allergy, flu and bronchitis symptoms, using telehealth can alleviate confusion with coronavirus symptoms, officials also said. The alternative service can also ease pandemic-induced hospital congestion and keep those with mild conditions out of harm's way.



Patients can go to RediClinic.com and click on the "Start a Video Visit" button at the top of the page to complete a short registration and stand by for an available clinician. They should be ready with a form of ID and payment. Payments can be made through insurance or by a $49 charge.

RediClinic@Home, launched Monday, April 6, will be available seven days of the week. The hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Man Arrested for COVID-19 Grocery Store Hoax Read More

  2. Owner of Planet K — Which Was Closed for Violating San Antonio Pandemic Order — Has History of Municipal Fights Read More

  3. Assclown Alert: Sean Hannity Read More

  4. Report: San Antonio Nursing Home Worker Warned of Potential COVID-19 Exposure Days Before Outbreak Read More

  5. ACLU and Texas Judges Sue Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for Limiting Jail Release During Pandemic Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 8, 2020

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation