Support Local Journalism. Donate to San Antonio Current.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 13, 2020

Lengthy Texas Observer Story Digs Into the Pending Demolition of San Antonio's Alazán-Apache Courts

Posted By on Mon, Apr 13, 2020 at 4:33 PM

click to enlarge The Alazan-Apache Courts is San Antonio's largest and oldest public housing development. - BEN OLIVO
  • Ben Olivo
  • The Alazan-Apache Courts is San Antonio's largest and oldest public housing development.
The Texas Observer has published a lengthy article on the planned demolition of the Alazán-Apache Courts, San Antonio’s oldest public housing project, as part of its "Gentrification of Texas" issue.

The piece by writer Gus Bova chronicles the development's significance in Mexican American culture and cautions that its destruction to make way for mixed-income housing will indelibly alter the historic near-downtown neighborhood where it's located.

Bova pulls no punches in his description of the West Side project but gives humanity to the people for whom it's a source of housing stability, including 36-year-old Kayla Miranda, who's called it home since 2017:

"Bouncing from friends’ couches to motels, Miranda began missing work as her son’s school peppered her with calls about his increasingly frequent meltdowns. Disaster loomed. Then, after a year and a half on a waitlist, a space opened for her at one of San Antonio’s public housing projects in mid-2017.



“'It’s a safety net, thank God,' Miranda tells me when I visit her 80-year-old cinder block apartment complex in January. It’s not an ideal place: The bedrooms scarcely fit a queen mattress, there’s no central air, and the roaches are resilient. But Miranda, a mother of three who also cares for her 3-year-old nephew, pays only $168 a month in rent. And after two and a half years here, she feels connected to her neighbors. For her, it’s a home worth fighting for."

Some of the most affecting prose comes as Bova chronicles the history of the housing project, which was established in 1939:

"In her exuberant Spanglish, Blanquita Rodriguez, an 86-year-old ranchera singer with Las Tesoros de San Antonio tells me of her childhood at the courts. 'I grew up muy contenta; era muy bonito, m’ijo. It was like a big family,' she says, recalling the complex’s large hedges and her days performing at the nearby Guadalupe Theater. 'I have a lot of beautiful memories, chatting on the porch. Nadie te molestaba. You needed a couple tortillas, you went and knocked on your neighbor’s door.'"

Last year, the Current and the San Antonio Heron collaborated on a lengthy analysis of gentrification's sweep across the West Side, including the scheduled demolition of the Alazán-Apache Courts.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Zoo Selling Easter Baskets for Curbside Pickup to Raise Funds During Shutdown Read More

  2. 30 People in Bexar County Have Now Died From Coronavirus Infections Read More

  3. Court Blocks Gov. Abbott's Order Limiting Jail Release During Pandemic After Judges Challenged Its Constitutionality Read More

  4. As Texas Slams Door on New Prison Admissions, Bexar County Jail Reports COVID-19 Infections Read More

  5. Survivor’s Struggle: After Years of Lip Service, Texas Must Make Real Progress To Provide Clemency For Survivors of Domestic Violence Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 8, 2020

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation