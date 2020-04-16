Support Local Journalism. Donate to San Antonio Current.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 16, 2020

Texas Commission Raps Bexar County Judge Speedlin Gonzalez for Congratulatory Facebook Posts

Posted By on Thu, Apr 16, 2020 at 11:29 AM

click to enlarge Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez - JADE ESTEBAN ESTRADA
  • Jade Esteban Estrada
  • Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez
The Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct has sanctioned Bexar County Court-at-Law No. 13 Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez for using Facebook to congratulate attorneys who won jury verdicts in her courtroom.

Speedlin Gonzalez — who in 2018 became the first openly gay judge to be elected in Bexar County — plans to file an appeal, her lawyer, Deanna Whitley, told Texas Lawyer.

At issue are eight posts Speedlin Gonzalez published on her judicial Facebook page, which the commission said offered congratulations to a dozen attorneys for their verdicts and praised their professional backgrounds.

In its filing, the commission said the judge should be "publicly admonished and ordered to obtain additional education" for the posts.



However, Speedlin Gonzalez's attorney told Texas Attorney the commission should have handled the posts differently. State rules are unclear about what’s permitted in judges’ social media posts, she added.

Speedlin Gonzalez, a Democrat elected during the "Blue Wave" that followed President Donald Trump's election, made recent headlines for raising funds to create a pilot drug court designed to curb domestic violence.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Social Media Post Labels Flashy TV Pitchman Mike Yuchnitz as 'San Antonio's Joe Exotic' Read More

  2. Fire Sale: Both San Antonio’s Tenants and Landlords Are Bracing for COVID-19’s Turmoil Read More

  3. Lengthy Texas Observer Story Digs Into the Pending Demolition of San Antonio's Alazán-Apache Courts Read More

  4. Sen. Cornyn Steps in It Again, Tweeting that Data Modeling Isn't Part of the Scientific Process Read More

  5. San Antonio Man Arrested for COVID-19 Grocery Store Hoax Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 8, 2020

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation