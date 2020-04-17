Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 17, 2020

With Local Coronavirus Cases Rising Above 900, San Antonio Makes Masks Mandatory

Posted By on Fri, Apr 17, 2020 at 9:35 AM

PEXELS / ANNA SHVETS
  • Pexels / Anna Shvets
Mayor Ron Nirenberg and County Judge Nelson Wolff expanded their Stay Home, Work Safe order Thursday, requiring all people 10 or older to cover their faces when in places where it's impossible to maintain six feet of distance.

The new rule takes effect Monday, requiring residents to wear masks, bandanas or other cloth coverings over their nose and mouth while in public spaces. Prior to the order, local health officials recommended face coverings but hadn't made them mandatory.

A second addendum also kicks in Monday, which will require grocery stores, gas stations and other essential businesses to limit the number of people allowed inside to 25 percent of the limit on their certificate of occupancy.

The expansions were announced as the number of COVID-19 cases in Bexar County reached 918. No new deaths were reported by local officials Thursday, meaning the toll from the pandemic stands at 37.



Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. People Using Wipes Instead of Toilet Paper Puts San Antonio Water System in Shitty Situation Read More

  2. Fire Sale: Both San Antonio’s Tenants and Landlords Are Bracing for COVID-19’s Turmoil Read More

  3. Texas Commission Raps Bexar County Judge Speedlin Gonzalez for Congratulatory Facebook Posts Read More

  4. Social Media Post Labels Flashy TV Pitchman Mike Yuchnitz as 'San Antonio's Joe Exotic' Read More

  5. Texas Judge Will Allow Mail-In Voting for People Concerned About Coronavirus Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 8, 2020

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation