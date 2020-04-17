Friday, April 17, 2020
With Local Coronavirus Cases Rising Above 900, San Antonio Makes Masks Mandatory
By Sanford Nowlin
on Fri, Apr 17, 2020 at 9:35 AM
Mayor Ron Nirenberg and County Judge Nelson Wolff expanded their Stay Home, Work Safe order Thursday, requiring all people 10 or older to cover their faces when in places where it's impossible to maintain six feet of distance.
The new rule takes effect Monday, requiring residents to wear masks, bandanas or other cloth coverings over their nose and mouth while in public spaces. Prior to the order, local health officials recommended face coverings but hadn't made them mandatory.
A second addendum also kicks in Monday, which will require grocery stores, gas stations and other essential businesses to limit the number of people allowed inside to 25 percent of the limit on their certificate of occupancy.
The expansions were announced as the number of COVID-19 cases in Bexar County reached 918. No new deaths were reported by local officials Thursday, meaning the toll from the pandemic stands at 37.
