Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, April 18, 2020

Survey Shows Pot Users Worry About Dangers of Smoking During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Posted By on Sat, Apr 18, 2020 at 9:36 AM

click to enlarge PEXELS / MIGUEL ARCANJO SADDI
  • Pexels / Miguel Arcanjo Saddi
The COVID-19 pandemic appears to have pot smokers in a quandary.

A new AmericanMarijuana.org survey shows that 54.4% of marijuana users with lung problems agreed that smoking weed will make them more susceptible to poor outcomes if they contract the novel coronavirus. Among pot users without lung problems, that percentage is 34.5%.

Even so, just 28% of participants report switching from joints, pipes or bongs to non-smoking alternatives such as edibles during the pandemic.

The survey doesn't explain their reluctance to put down the bong and pick up the hard candy.



However, a previous AmericanMarijuana survey does hold a clue: nearly half of pot users purchased extra stash before the crisis reached full bloom. At $80 a quarter, it's understandable why folks wouldn't let the good stuff go to waste.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Tenants May Get 60 Extra Days to Resolve Overdue Rent During Coronavirus Crisis Read More

  2. Abbott Shares Plan to Reopen Texas Economy, but Critics Say He's Playing Politics, Moving Too Fast Read More

  3. With Local Coronavirus Cases Rising Above 900, San Antonio Makes Masks Mandatory Read More

  4. Local Teen Shot in Foot During Failed Instagram Drug Deal Read More

  5. Medical Offices are Struggling During the Pandemic. Texas Health Officials Are Proposing a $334 Million Lifeline. Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 8, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation