Mayor Nirenberg Praises San Antonio COVID-19 Survivor's Plasma Donation, Asks for Others

COVID-19 survivors in San Antonio can potentially help others recover from the disease.
On Saturday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg posted an Instagram
photo of Paul Basaldua, whom the mayor identified as a friend. It shows Basaldua holding four bags of yellowish fluid chock full of potentially life-saving antibodies.
In the post, Niernberg shouted out Basaldua for donating blood plasma and spread the word to San Antonio's COVID-19 survivors
that they can make a huge difference by doing the same
. Plasma therapy involves transferring the antibodies from a survivor to an infected person to help them fight off the virus.
"If you’ve recovered from COVID-19, I hope you consider calling the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center at (210) 731-2719 to make an appointment to donate. Your plasma may be able to be used to help others fight off the disease," Nirenberg's post
reads.
So far, Basaldua has donated five bags of his plasma to aid those suffering from the disease. He plans to contribute more.
To donate, survivors must wait 14 days after a negative test, or — in the absence of testing — be completely asymptomatic for 28 days. This is yet another reason better testing capacity is needed, as Texas rushes to be the first state to re-open
despite ranking low in per-capita testing.
You don't need to survive COVID-19 to help out with the blood supply, however.
The cancellation of large-scale blood donation drives has threatened the supply of whole blood hospitals need on a daily basis. Almost any healthy individual
can donate whole blood in a socially distanced setting by scheduling an appointment through the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center
for a series of ongoing blood drives.
