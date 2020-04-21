Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Mayor Nirenberg Praises San Antonio COVID-19 Survivor's Plasma Donation, Asks for Others

Posted By on Tue, Apr 21, 2020 at 9:10 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / RON_NIRENBERG
  • Instagram / ron_nirenberg
COVID-19 survivors in San Antonio can potentially help others recover from the disease.

On Saturday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg posted an Instagram photo of Paul Basaldua, whom the mayor identified as a friend. It shows Basaldua holding four bags of yellowish fluid chock full of potentially life-saving antibodies.

In the post, Niernberg shouted out Basaldua for donating blood plasma and spread the word to San Antonio's COVID-19 survivors that they can make a huge difference by doing the same. Plasma therapy involves transferring the antibodies from a survivor to an infected person to help them fight off the virus.

"If you’ve recovered from COVID-19, I hope you consider calling the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center at (210) 731-2719 to make an appointment to donate. Your plasma may be able to be used to help others fight off the disease," Nirenberg's post reads.



So far, Basaldua has donated five bags of his plasma to aid those suffering from the disease. He plans to contribute more.

To donate, survivors must wait 14 days after a negative test, or — in the absence of testing — be completely asymptomatic for 28 days. This is yet another reason better testing capacity is needed, as Texas rushes to be the first state to re-open despite ranking low in per-capita testing.

You don't need to survive COVID-19 to help out with the blood supply, however.

The cancellation of large-scale blood donation drives has threatened the supply of whole blood hospitals need on a daily basis. Almost any healthy individual can donate whole blood in a socially distanced setting by scheduling an appointment through the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center for a series of ongoing blood drives.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Nurse's Design May Provide Better Coronavirus Protection Than N-95 Face Masks Read More

  2. San Antonio-Area Coronavirus Infections Top 1,000 and Death Toll Rises to 39 Read More

  3. Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Study Shows San Antonio Residents Lag Nation in Health Coverage Read More

  4. Democrats in 2 Key San Antonio House Races Out-Raising Their Opponents Read More

  5. Analysis: In an Important Election Year, Politics Takes a Back Seat Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 8, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation