Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 24, 2020

Assclown Alert: Texas AG Ken Paxton Keeps Fighting Battles Against His Own Constituents

Posted By on Fri, Apr 24, 2020 at 8:00 AM

COURTESY OF KEN PAXTON
  • Courtesy of Ken Paxton
Nobody will accuse Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton of sitting on the sidelines during the pandemic.

After Gov. Greg Abbott banned abortions to free up resources for fighting COVID-19 — never mind that they’re largely done in specialized clinics and don’t require much protective gear — Paxton quickly swooped in to beat his chest. Any provider who didn’t stop offering the procedure would be “met with the full force of the law,” the AG announced.

When Abbott issued another order telling judges they couldn’t release people in jail on personal bond if they’d ever been convicted of a violent crime, even offenses years in the past, Paxton stepped up again, defending the measure.
And now it’s clear the ever-vigilant AG will pack up his briefcase and head to the courts yet again. This time, defending Texas Republicans’ argument that Texans are a hearty enough breed to cast ballots in crowded polling places during a pandemic.

Last week, a Travis County judge said people worried about exposure to COVID-19 should qualify under the disability portion of the state’s existing vote-by-mail rules. In a statement, Paxton fired back that the Dems’ request to expand mail-in voting somehow “diminishes voting protections the Legislature has made available to Texans with actual illness or disabilities.” An appeal of the judge’s forthcoming order looks imminent.



In case it wasn’t clear by now, Paxton’s more interested in using the law to protect Republican power players than his constituents. That may help explain why he could only scratch out a 50.6% majority in 2018 — even running as an incumbent in a state that hasn’t elected a Democrat statewide in more than two decades. Plus, it’s a safe bet the Paxton’s 2015 indictments for securities fraud probably didn’t help either.

Let’s see how this assclown fares in 2022.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Says He'll Soon Share Plan to Reopen Restaurants, Retailers and Salons Read More

  2. Taco Cabana's Corporate Owner Got $10 Million Through Coronavirus Small-Business Aid Plan Read More

  3. SAPD Arrests San Antonio Roofing Company Owner for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Woman During Job Interview Read More

  4. San Antonio Nurse's Design May Provide Better Coronavirus Protection Than N-95 Face Masks Read More

  5. San Antonio Council Votes for $25 Million Fund to Help Residents With Rent, Food and Medicine Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation