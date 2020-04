San Antonio Police Say They Shot Suspect After He Opened Fire on Burglary Call

click to enlarge Pexels / Pixabay

San Antonio police officers have shot a man who they say opened fire on them when they responded to burglary call.The man, Michael D. Hogan, 52, was hit twice and is in stable condition in a local hospital, San Antonio Police Department William McManus told KSAT News According to police, officers were responding to a burglary call Thursday evening at the 2600 block of Westward Drive when multiple bullets struck a patrol car window and its inside computer.McManus told KSAT a responding officer returned fire, hitting Hogan twice. He was wounded in his torso and leg. Neither officer involved in the shooting was injured.Hogan will be charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer and is expected to recover from his injuries, according to KSAT. Citing arrest records, the station also reports that Hogan was out on bond for a January charge of possession of a controlled substance.