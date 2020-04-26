Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, April 26, 2020

Poll: A Third of U.S. Latino Households Experienced Job Loss Due to Coronavirus

Posted By on Sun, Apr 26, 2020 at 8:20 AM

click to enlarge PEXELS / TIM MOSSHOLDER
  • Pexels / Tim Mossholder
A new poll found that 35% of Latino households already experienced a job loss  during the coronavirus crisis, while 65% reported having a hard time buying or finding necessities such as food, household supplies or medicine.

The poll, conducted by Latino Decisions in partnership with the Latino-focused health network SOMOS, purports to the first in-depth national poll of the Latino population conducted this year.

Latinos surveyed in poll overwhelming supported social distancing efforts despite the economic hardships they may require. Only 19% were in favor of accelerating the nation’s return to work. Also ccording to the poll, 81% favor doing whatever possible to prevent the spread, “even if it means more weeks of staying at home.”

“Congress has a responsibility to protect every community, and this survey shows that economic relief is not reaching the Latino community despite being disproportionately impacted,” said U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.



"The numbers are alarming and wake-up call for lawmakers to include assistance for essential workers such as farmworkers, grocery store clerks, and health care professionals and also mixed-status families, children who are American citizens, in the next coronavirus response package,” the congressman added.

The poll, conducted April 7-12, sampled Latino individuals across the country, including additional sampling in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Texas and California.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. In 50 Texas Counties Without Cases, Is It a Lack of the Coronavirus or a Lack of Testing? Read More

  2. After Trump's Briefing, South Texas Poison Center Expects Calls About Ingesting Disinfectant Read More

  3. Will This Costume Protect Me Against Coronavirus? We Asked a Scientist Read More

  4. San Antonio Council Votes for $25 Million Fund to Help Residents With Rent, Food and Medicine Read More

  5. San Antonio Police Say They Shot Suspect After He Opened Fire on Burglary Call Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation