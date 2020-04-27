Monday, April 27, 2020
San Antonio Woman Kills Her 2 Children and Mother Before Shooting Herself
By Sanford Nowlin
on Mon, Apr 27, 2020 at 11:05 AM
A 38-year-old woman, who recently lost a custody battle, shot and killed both of her children and her mother before taking her own life, KSAT reports
The children's father showed up at the mother's Northside apartment complex Monday morning, looked through the blinds and discovered the bodies, the station reported, citing police on the scene. The children were ages 3 and 5 and the grandmother was 68.
The man had been trying to contact the mother before he went to the apartment, police told KSAT. Authorities would not identify the woman but said she recently lost custody of both children.
The bodies were found at the Sedona Ranch complex near the U.S. Highway 281 and Loop 1604.
