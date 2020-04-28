Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Poll: San Antonians More Worried About Lifting Coronavirus Rules Too Soon Than Too Late

Posted By on Tue, Apr 28, 2020 at 11:37 AM

click to enlarge Workers at the Freeman Coliseum coronavirus testing site wave motorists through. - COURTESY PHOTO / SAN ANTONIO FIRE DEPARTMENT
  • Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Fire Department
  • Workers at the Freeman Coliseum coronavirus testing site wave motorists through.
Bexar County voters, on a 2-to-1 margin, are more worried about social distancing rules ending too early than too late, according to a Bexar Facts poll released Tuesday.

According to the survey, 56% of likely Bexar voters said they're more worried that social distancing measures will be removed too quickly. Just 28% said they're more concerned with continued economic damage from those policies.

The poll was conducted from April 16 to April 20, about a week before Texas Gov. Greg Abbott unveiled a plan to reopen many business starting this Friday.

Abbott's order comes before the expected peak of COVID-19 cases in the state, and he maintains that it supersedes municipal stay-at-home ordinances enacted by San Antonio and other Texas cities.



Almost 60% of survey respondents said they think the “worst is yet to come” with regard to the pandemic. Just 31% said they think the worst is over.

FM3 Research conducted the poll both online and via phone. KSAT News and the Rivard Report partnered on the project.

