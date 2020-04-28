Poll: San Antonians More Worried About Lifting Coronavirus Rules Too Soon Than Too Late
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Tue, Apr 28, 2020 at 11:37 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Fire Department
-
Workers at the Freeman Coliseum coronavirus testing site wave motorists through.
Bexar County voters, on a 2-to-1 margin, are more worried about social distancing rules ending too early than too late, according to a Bexar Facts poll
released Tuesday.
According to the survey, 56% of likely Bexar voters said they're more worried that social distancing measures will be removed too quickly. Just 28% said they're more concerned with continued economic damage from those policies.
The poll was conducted from April 16 to April 20, about a week before Texas Gov. Greg Abbott unveiled a plan to reopen many business starting this Friday.
Abbott's order comes before the expected peak of COVID-19 cases in the state, and he maintains that it supersedes municipal stay-at-home ordinances enacted by San Antonio and other Texas cities.
Almost 60% of survey respondents said they think the “worst is yet to come” with regard to the pandemic. Just 31% said they think the worst is over.
FM3 Research conducted the poll both online and via phone. KSAT News and the Rivard Report partnered on the project.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Bexar County, poll, Bexar facts, FM3 Research, KSAT, Rivard Report, Greg Abbott, voters, social distancing, business opening, pandemic, outbreak, covid-19, covid 19, coronavirus, corona virus, business reopening, reopening economy, Image