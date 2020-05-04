San Antonio Researchers Land $200,000 to Develop Possible COVID-19 Vaccine

“Because it’s a living organism, we can engineer our tularemia vaccine to produce 'pieces' of the SARS CoV-2 virus, which will allow the host to recognize it and make antibodies against it," said Karl Klose, a UTSA microbiology professor and director of the South Texas Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases. "We hope that these antibodies will protect people against COVID-19, in addition to tularemia."San Antonio Partnership for Precision Therapeutics issued a call for COVID-19 funding proposals shortly after the coronavirus swept into Texas. Within a week, it received 17 and ultimately selected the UTSA consortium for the grant.
