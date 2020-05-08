Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 8, 2020

Transgender Woman Identified as Victim in San Antonio Barbershop Killing

Posted By on Fri, May 8, 2020 at 6:16 PM

Helle Jae O’Regan - FACEBOOK/ PRIDE CENTER SAN ANTONIO
  • Facebook/ Pride Center San Antonio
  • Helle Jae O’Regan
San Antonio police have identified 20-year-old Helle Jae O’Regan as the victim of a fatal attack at the Diesel Barbershop on Bandera Road near Loop 1604 on May 6.

O’Regan and two other barbershop employees were inside the business preparing for their reopening on May 8. Police arrested 42-year-old Damion Campbell on May 7 accusing him of the attacks.



Police say Campbell is seen in surveillance video threatening the three employees of the barbershop with a gun and a knife. He had been allowed in the shop to book a future appointment but was angered when asked to submit a form of payment.

According to WOAI-TV, “An arrest affidavit states surveillance video shows Campbell forced the three employees into the back of the shop. At one point, Campbell placed one victim ‘in a choke hold until he renders [victim] unconscious.'”

click to enlarge Damion Campbell - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Damion Campbell
One of O’Regan’s fellow employees received stab wounds but was able to run to a nearby restaurant to report the attack to police. A third employee escaped without injuries. According to an email from Pride Center San Antonio, “authorities do not believe O’Regan’s gender identity played a factor in her death.”

O’Regan’s murder has struck hard at the heart of San Antonio’s LGBTQ community. “We are disheartened to hear of a loss of a community member, especially a transgender woman, who are all too often faced with severe and deadly violence,” Robert Salcido, Jr., executive director of Pride Center San Antonio, said in a statement.

Tori Cooper, the Human Rights Campaign’s director of Community Engagement for the Transgender Justice Initiative, posted on the organization’s website, “The Human Rights Campaign is standing with Helle’s family and friends in mourning today. Her death further underscores the dire and urgent need to end violence and discrimination against transgender people — and especially against transgender women — now.”

A memorial for O’Regan, with flowers and candles, grows daily in front of the barbershop.

“Every time I saw her, she smiled. She’d do anything for you,” said Luke Tyler, a friend of Helle told KSAT-TV. “She was a caring person. I never saw her in a bad mood… Being trans is so hard, and her life was hard, but she lived like it was the best day of her life every day.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Caught on Recording Saying Reopening Will Increase Spread of Coronavirus Read More

  2. H-E-B Sued in Federal Court Over Price Gouging Allegations Read More

  3. San Antonio Trump Lackey Brad Parscale Posts Selfie With MAGA Mask — and Twitter Lets Loose Read More

  4. If San Antonio Needs to Fund Another Round of COVID-19 Assistance, Here’s Where It Can Find the Money Read More

  5. Planned OLLU Facility Will Offer Counseling, Clinical Services to San Antonio's West Side Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation