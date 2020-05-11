Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 11, 2020

San Antonio Will Begin Offering COVID-19 Testing to People Without Symptoms

Posted By on Mon, May 11, 2020 at 4:00 PM

click to enlarge Workers at the Freeman Coliseum coronavirus testing site wave motorists through. - COURTESY PHOTO / SAN ANTONIO FIRE DEPARTMENT
  • Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Fire Department
  • Workers at the Freeman Coliseum coronavirus testing site wave motorists through.
The city of San Antonio will begin testing asymptomatic people for COVID-19, dropping previous restrictions that required residents to have a fever, dry cough or other symptoms to qualify.

Asymptomatic people can be tested for free at local health care providers, drive-thru locations and through the San Antonio Fire Department’s Mobile Integrated Healthcare Program, according to a news release.



“It is important for the uninsured residents to know they also have access to testing at no charge and have resources to make sure they are healthy and are aware of services that are available in our city,” Metro Health Director Dawn Emerick said in a written statement.

Metro Health said medical professionals should use their judgment whether a patient faced potential exposure to COVID-19 and should be tested. The agency noted that not all people infected with the coronavirus display symptoms.

San Antonio's expansion comes at Texas works to ramp up testing availability.

The Lone Star State has one of the lowest per-capita testing rates. A little more than 500,000 Texans, or less than 2% of the population, have so far been tested for the disease, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Transgender Woman Identified as Victim in San Antonio Barbershop Killing Read More

  2. San Antonio Trump Lackey Brad Parscale Posts Selfie With MAGA Mask — and Twitter Lets Loose Read More

  3. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Caught on Recording Saying Reopening Will Increase Spread of Coronavirus Read More

  4. San Antonio-Area Wildlife Sanctuary Launches Supply Drive to Sustain High Intake Read More

  5. Our Lady of the Lake's Fall Initiative Reopens Campuses, New Programs and More Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation