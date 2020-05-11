San Antonio Will Begin Offering COVID-19 Testing to People Without Symptoms

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Fire Department

Workers at the Freeman Coliseum coronavirus testing site wave motorists through.

The city of San Antonio will begin testing asymptomatic people for COVID-19, dropping previous restrictions that required residents to have a fever, dry cough or other symptoms to qualify.Asymptomatic people can be tested for free at local health care providers, drive-thru locations and through the San Antonio Fire Department’s Mobile Integrated Healthcare Program, according to a news release.“It is important for the uninsured residents to know they also have access to testing at no charge and have resources to make sure they are healthy and are aware of services that are available in our city,” Metro Health Director Dawn Emerick said in a written statement.Metro Health said medical professionals should use their judgment whether a patient faced potential exposure to COVID-19 and should be tested. The agency noted that not all people infected with the coronavirus display symptoms.San Antonio's expansion comes at Texas works to ramp up testing availability.The Lone Star State has one of the lowest per-capita testing rates. A little more than 500,000 Texans, or less than 2% of the population, have so far been tested for the disease, according to the COVID Tracking Project.