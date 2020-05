Pete Buttigieg Endorses Gina Ortiz Jones in Congressional Race to Represent San Antonio and South Texas

Courtesy Photos / Pete Buttigieg and Gina Ortiz Jones

Chip in to flip #TX23: https://t.co/9DzTgiwTIs pic.twitter.com/DddqxMCFM4 — Gina Ortiz Jones (@GinaOrtizJones) May 13, 2020

Gina Ortiz Jones, who’s running for the Texas 23rd Congressional District Seat, was among 22 candidates endorsed by former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday.The endorsements were made under the aegis of Buttigieg’s Win the Era PAC which was established “to support candidates who embody and lift up the values that bring Americans together.” The organization was founded by Buttigieg in April 2020 following his presidential campaign.In a statement on the Win the Era website , Buttigieg writes, “An Air Force Veteran, Gina Ortiz Jones ran a pioneering and very close race in 2018 in a key, fast-evolving Texas Congressional district. Now it’s an open seat, and her style of leadership is needed on Capitol Hill more than ever. She represents a new generation of Democrats with a deep understanding of national security issues and a view to the future that will serve her district and our country well.”“I’m honored to have @PeteButtigieg’s support! Having also served under DADT, we know the importance of electing leaders with the courage to treat all Americans equally under the law — from the workplace to the ballot box,” Jones replied on Twitter Jones is a native of San Antonio, an Air Force veteran, a former member of the National Intelligence community, and an out lesbian. She moved back to her hometown from Washington DC in June 2017 and is living in the house where she grew up in Northwest San Antonio.In 2018, Jones challenged Republican Rep. Will Hurd for 23rd Congressional District seat but lost the race by fewer than 1,000 votes. Before Hurd held the seat, it had flipped frequently between Democratic and Republican control.“While we came up short this time, we ran a race of which we can be proud,” Jones said in a written statement at the time. “I remain committed to serving my community and country, and I wish Will Hurd the courage to fight for TX-23 in the way in which our district deserves.”In May 2019, Jones announced she would again challenge Hurd.“Last November, I came up a little bit short in my run for Congress — 926 votes — but I’ve never been one to back down because the promise of our country is worth fighting for,” she said. “It’s why I served in the military, deployed to Iraq; it’s why I served in President Obama’s administration and it’s why I’ve dedicated my life to public service — and it’s why I’m stepping up again to run for Texas’ 23rd Congressional District.”In a statement on the endorsement process, Win the Era says it “will leverage the strength of its national community to support these candidates by introducing them to its members and identifying ways individuals can support these campaigns financially and through organizing efforts. Win the Era will continue to announce additional candidate endorsements in the coming months.”Following is the list of the other candidates endorsed by Win the Era.Michelle De La Isla, US House KS-2JA Moore, SC House-15Sharice Davids, US House KS-3Jaime Harrison, US Senate, SCChristine Hunschofsky, FL House-96Cal Cunningham, US Senate, NCKate Schroder, US House OH-1Josh Shapiro, PA Attorney GeneralLevar Stoney, Mayor of Richmond, VALamont Robinson, IL House-5Lauren Underwood, US House IL-14Jevin Hodge, Maricopa County AZ Board of SupervisorsRoy Cooper, NC GovernorLucy McBath, US House GA-6Anthony Brown, US House MD-4Sandra Jauregui, NV House-41Annie Kuster, US House NH-2Malcolm Kenyatta, PA House-181Yvonne Lewis Holley, NC Lieutenant GovernorDon Beyer, US House VA-8Sydney Batch, NC House-37