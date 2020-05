City Work Crews Discover Human Remains Near San Antonio's Milam Park

click to enlarge Archive Photo

Milam Park

Workers unearthed bone fragments during an archaeological and cultural investigation near Milam Park, according to San Antonio city officials.The investigation is part of a bond project to improve streets and corridors around the downtown park.“We know from the archival records — historical records — that there are three historic-age cemeteries in this area,” archaeologist Shawn Marceaux of San Antonio's Office of Historic Preservation told Texas Public Radio . “So, there was some expectation of finds.”The site, located along Santa Rosa Street, overlaps with that of a city-owned cemetery first used in the early to mid 19th century, he told the radio station. Remains have also been unearthed at other downtown sites, including the Children's Hospital of San Antonio, located on the park's opposite side.

“San Antonio has a long and rich Spanish colonial history,” Marceaux said. “So, it's not uncommon.”

After the discovery, officials notified the state and local descendant groups as required under the Texas Antiquities Permit and Human Burial Remains Protocol, according to a statement from the city.