Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Bexar Deputy on Leave for Authorized Traffic Stops Previously Disciplined for Meddling in Domestic Violence Case

Posted By on Wed, May 20, 2020 at 11:03 AM

A Bexar County Sheriff’s employee put on leave last month over accusations he made unauthorized traffic stops was previously suspended for interfering in a domestic violence case, KSAT 12 reports.

The newly unearthed allegations against Christopher Jackson, an 18-year BCSO veteran, are contained in his county personnel records, according to the TV station.



Jackson was placed on administrative leave on April 29 after a Northside Independent School District officer saw him make unauthorized traffic stops in an unmarked SUV outfitted to resemble an official patrol vehicle, according to an earlier KSAT story.

The station now reports that Jackson was also disciplined in 2012 over accusations that he threatened a woman and a fellow deputy when he showed up at the scene of a domestic violence incident and refused to leave.

According to KSAT, Jackson threatened assault the deputy and to haul the woman in to jail, even though he was off duty.

The BCSO veteran was suspended 30 days over the incident, but the penalty was later reduced to five days after he took part in a hearing, according to the story.

