New Ad Skewers Brad Parscale, Trump's Big-Spending, San Antonio-Tied Campaign Guru

The Lincoln Project, a political action committee formed by prominent never-Trump Republicans, has unveiled a new ad targeting the pricy lifestyle of Brad Parscale, the president's 2020 campaign manager.
"Meet Brad Parscale, from dead broke to the man Trump can't live without," a voiceover intones over a photo of the former Alamo City web designer mugging with Eric Trump in the cabin of a jet. "Brad is getting rich. How rich? Really rich. But don't tell Donald. He'd wonder how Brad can afford so much."
The ad then runs down Parscale's extravagant holdings, including a $2.4 million waterfront house in Fort Lauderdale, a pair of Florida condos, a yacht and a Ferrari. Parscale has amassed most of his wealth since becoming a Trump family confidant, according to press reports.
Several prominent Republicans formed the Lincoln Project last year to prevent Trump's reelection. Among its founders is attorney George Conway, the husband of Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway.
The group has already displayed its ability to get under Trump's skin. Earlier this month, it drew a heated Twitter rebuke
from the president after its "Mourning in America" ad highlighted the failings of the White House in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
That suggests the PAC's latest spot isn't targeting voters so much as Trump himself, who's reportedly had heartburn over his campaign manager's finances. Pissed about his poll numbers, the president last month blew up at Parscale and threatened to sue, according to news reports
.
A lengthy ProPublica investigation
also detailed earlier tension over how much cash was flowing into the Parscale's pockets. Big Bad Brad's companies raked in $38.9 million from Trump’s various reelection committees between January 2017 and the end of March, according to a new HuffPost analysis
.
A prominent speaker in conservative circles, Parscale frequently touts his own rags-to-riches story, which catapulted him from struggling San Antonio-based techie into jet-setting political guru.
