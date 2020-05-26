Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Congressman Demands USDA End Controversial $39M Contract With San Antonio Event Planner

Posted By on Tue, May 26, 2020 at 4:44 PM

click to enlarge U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett is asking USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue (right) to explain how his agency selects vendors for contracts. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / WHITE HOUSE
  • Wikimedia Commons / White House
  • U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett is asking USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue (right) to explain how his agency selects vendors for contracts.
U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett called on the White House on Tuesday to cancel a $39 million federal food-distribution contract awarded to a small San Antonio events company with no previous track record in that business.

In a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture chief Sonny Perdue, Doggett, a San Antonio Democrat, said the terms of locally based CRE8AD8's contract require it to deliver 750,000 packages of food to needy families by June 30. However, "to date it has apparently failed to distribute a single box."



The USDA oversees the Farmers to Families Food Box program, designed to distribute surplus produce to needy families. In his letter, Doggett demanded Perdue, a former Republican governor of Georgia, provide a detailed explanation of how his agency selects vendors.

The letter comes on the heels of a San Antonio Express-News investigation that revealed CRE8AD8 didn't have the required federal license to pursue the federal distribution work and had made dubious claims about its list of clients and certifications.

“We need to tear the lid off the Trump Administration’s inexplicably wrongheaded Families Food Box contracts — awarded under the highest stakes to some firms almost sure to fail to meet hungry families’ needs on time,” Doggett said in a statement. “San Antonio families cannot eat an IOU. USDA needs to cancel CRE8AD8’s contract and we need a full accounting of how the administration so direly mishandled a necessary and widely-supported program, to the detriment of the most vulnerable.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. At Rally, Bexar County Republican Chair Cynthia Brehm Claims Coronavirus Is a Democratic Hoax Read More

  2. For Some, Forgoing Masks in Public During the Coronavirus Pandemic Has Become a Political statement Read More

  3. San Antonio Child Dies in Accidental Shooting on the Southeast Side Read More

  4. John Cornyn Asks Voters for Cash So He Can Blame Coronavirus on China and Defend Trump Read More

  5. Clip Shows 90-Year-Old Texas Woman Getting Between Armed Cops and Grandson They Pulled Over Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation