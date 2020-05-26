Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

San Antonio Man Arrested for Stealing Shoes Autographed by Spurs Legend Tim Duncan

Posted By on Tue, May 26, 2020 at 3:08 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / SPURS
  • Instagram / spurs
Authorities called foul on a man who allegedly stole a pair of shoes autographed by Spurs legend Tim Duncan and tried to sell them via an online marketplace the following day.

Apolinar Medina, 37, is accused of swiping the signed sneaks on May 14 from the Miracle Mattress retail store on the 4900 block of NW Loop 410, KSAT reports, citing the arrest affidavit.



Police say Medina broke through the interior walls of two connecting businesses to get inside. Surveillance footage showed the suspect removing the shoes, valued at $7,500, from a display case and fleeing out the back door, the station reports.

The next day, Medina tried to unload the hot merchandise via the OfferUp online marketplace, authorities said.

Police had already been in contact with Medina because he was accused of posting a stolen scooter on his OfferUp page, according to KSAT.

Booking records indicate that Medina was arrested Monday on a burglary charge related to the stolen shoes. His bond is set at $10,000.

