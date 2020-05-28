Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 28, 2020

‘I Can’t Breathe’: Pleas from Minnesota Man Force Eric Garner’s Wife to Relive Tragedy

Posted By on Thu, May 28, 2020 at 8:33 AM

click to enlarge Eric and Esaw Garner - COURTESY PHOTO / AMERICAN TRIAL: THE ERIC GARNER STORY
  • Courtesy Photo / American Trial: The Eric Garner Story
  • Eric and Esaw Garner
Three words still haunt Esaw Garner six years after her husband Eric Garner was killed by a New York Police Department officer during an arrest for selling loose cigarettes. Those same three words rang in her ears again Tuesday night.

“I can’t breathe,” were the words Eric Garner repeated 11 times while Officer Daniel Pantaleo held him around his neck on the sidewalk in a chokehold. This time, the words were coming from another African American man — 46-year-old security guard George Floyd, a Houston native and St. Louis Park, Minnesota, resident who died while being restrained by a police officer.



“It was like watching my husband die all over again,” Esaw Garner told the Current during a phone interview Wednesday afternoon. “It was horrifying.”

On Monday, video footage went viral that showed white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the back of Floyd’s neck for more than seven minutes. During those agonizing minutes, Floyd pleads with Chauvin, “I can’t breathe,” “I’m about to die” and “Don’t kill me.”

The recorded incident came after police said Floyd “physically resisted” their order for him to exit his vehicle, so they could investigate a “forgery in progress.”

Video shows Chauvin’s knee on the back of Floyd’s neck even after he stops speaking and moving. Emergency medical services arrived and transported Floyd to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Late Tuesday evening, Garner said she watched the video of Floyd for the first time, even after her children asked her not to.

“I chose to look at it and I [cried],” Garner said. “I came downstairs and my sons asked me, ‘What did you watch that for?’”

Although she understands the similarities between the incidents, Garner would rather people not compare Floyd’s death to her husband’s.

“They need to view each individual incident and not compare it like if it’s some competition,” she said. “It’s weird.”

Her message for Floyd’s family is simple: prepare yourself.

“Prepare yourself for the long haul,” she said. “Prepare yourself mentally and physically. Prepare yourself for all the people who say they are going to be there and are not there.”

Pantaleo never went to trial because the grand jury decided not to indict him. And Garner said the way police officers treat black people has not improved in the slightest since her husband’s death. Floyd’s death, she added, is more proof of that.

“[The police] don’t care,” she said. “They have no regard. They think they can do what they want to do because they have that badge. It’s gotten worse. It’s a bunch of bullshit. They need to be held accountable for their actions.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Clip Shows 90-Year-Old Texas Woman Getting Between Armed Cops and Grandson They Pulled Over Read More

  2. Truck Calling Out San Antonians' Lockdown-Induced Bad Driving Spotted on the South Side Read More

  3. Joaquin Castro Asks USDA to Look Into How San Antonio Events Firm Landed $39M Federal Deal Read More

  4. At Rally, Bexar County Republican Chair Cynthia Brehm Claims Coronavirus Is a Democratic Hoax Read More

  5. Coronavirus Testing Sites in Texas Cities Are Disproportionately Located in White Neighborhoods Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation