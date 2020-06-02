Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro Officially Endorses Joe Biden

Posted By on Tue, Jun 2, 2020 at 1:22 PM

click to enlarge GAGE SKIDMORE / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons
After recent speculation about how fully he planned to endorse Joe Biden's presidential bid, former San Antonio mayor Julián Castro has thrown his support behind the presumptive Democratic nominee.

The endorsement, made over Twitter, came after Biden called for police reform in the wake of George Floyd's death while in custody of Minneapolis police.



"Joe Biden recognizes the urgent need for real reform to address our broken policing system," tweeted Castro, who made law-enforcement reform a key part of his own 2020 Democratic primary campaign. "I'm proud to support him, and I look forward to seeing these reforms become law, so that what happened to George Floyd never happens again."


Questions have swirled about when Castro and his twin brother, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, would formally announce support for Biden. After ending his own campaign, Julián Castro first endorsed Elizabeth Warren's bid for the nomination.

In a recent interview with the Current, Joaquin Castro said he'd reached out to the Biden camp for a pledge that it appoint "real reformers" to head the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies focused on immigration. At press time, the congressman had not made an official endorsement.

