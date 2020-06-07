Sunday, June 7, 2020
City of San Antonio Lifts Curfew for Downtown Business District
By Sanford Nowlin
on Sun, Jun 7, 2020 at 7:04 AM
James Dobbins
Protesters move through the streets of Downtown San Antonio over the weekend.
After several days of peaceful protests, the city of San Antonio on Saturday afternoon ended its temporary curfew for the downtown business district.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg signed a declaration lifting the curfew after recommendations from City Manager Erik Walsh and the San Antonio Police Department. Originally, the curfew was to extend through Sunday.
“The dialogue between the city, organizers, and demonstrators is a welcome development that is emblematic of the San Antonio way, and I am encouraged that we are able to end the curfew sooner than planned,” Nirenberg said in a news release issued by the city.
In the news release, SAPD recommended that protesters maintain social distance and wear face coverings when possible. It also asked demonstrators to help identify instigators who commit acts of vandalism.
