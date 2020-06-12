San Antonio Health Officials Say City Is Seeing Second Wave of COVID-19 Infections
By Sanford Nowlin
on Fri, Jun 12, 2020 at 8:37 AM
Wikimedia Commons / The National Guard
A medical worker performs a COVID-19 screening for National Guardsmen as they prepare to clean a Texas nursing home last month.
After a string of worrying Texas COVID-19 numbers
, San Antonio public health officials have made it official: we're seeing a second wave.
Over the past three days, San Antonio has confirmed a total of 507 new COVID-19 cases. This as the state reported its largest single-day increase in cases
on Thursday.
Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in San Antonio have also increased 31% since the beginning of the month, hitting 122 on Thursday. This week, Texas also reported three days of record hospitalization numbers
.
“We’re seeing a spike. This is not gradual,” San Antonio Metro Health Director Dawn Emerick told KSAT
.
Emerick told the station that the current increase is likely the result of Memorial Day Weekend crowds. It will probably be another week before it's clear what effect large-scale protests across the state have on the numbers.
On Thursday, Metro Health issued new guidance
for containing the spread of COVID-19, including that residents continue to wear face coverings in public, follow state-established health protocols, stay home if sick and not visit nursing homes. Officials also cautioned people to be wary of claims made by private health-care providers offering COVID-19 antibody tests.
