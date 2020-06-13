Major Outlets That Spell 'Black' With a Capital B Now Include LA Times, BuzzFeed News and MSNBC

The San Antonio Current made the decision to change our style to use the capital-B spelling last week, prompted by calls from racial justice advocates.
The time has come for all news media to capitalize the "B" in Black and follow the #BlackPress's lead. My open letter to @AssociatedPress explains why. #mediadiversity @ThePressForward #blacklivesmatter #blm #georgefloyd @NNPA_BlackPress @BlackPressUSA https://t.co/yPeSFMzl6l— Sarah Glover (@sarah4nabj) June 11, 2020
Some news: The Los Angeles Times will now capitalize the "B" in Black when referring to people who are part of the African diaspora.— Erin B. Logan (@erinblogan) June 9, 2020
"This step is a good first step to affirm the significance of being Black in America," Glover wrote in her open letter. "This matters. It’s to bring humanity to a group of people who have experienced forms of oppression and discrimination since they first came to the United States 401 years ago as enslaved people. I ask for this change in honor of the Black Press, which already capitalizes the 'B' in Black, and in honor of the legacy of the 44 brave men and women who founded the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) in 1975."
Per NBC News: "Effective immediately, NBC News and MSNBC will capitalize the 'B' in Black when referring to people or the community across all the networks’ platforms."— ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) June 12, 2020
