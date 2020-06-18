Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 18, 2020

San Antonio's Downtown Councilman Asks for Removal of Christopher Columbus Statue

Posted By on Thu, Jun 18, 2020 at 2:45 PM

click to enlarge The Christopher Columbus Italian Society donated the statue in downtown's Columbus Park in 1957. - COURTESY PHOTO / CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio
  • The Christopher Columbus Italian Society donated the statue in downtown's Columbus Park in 1957.
As ongoing protests force tough conversations about the nation's legacy of racism, Councilman Robert Treviño has asked that San Antonio return the Christopher Columbus statue in a downtown park to the group that donated it.

Treviño, whose district includes the park, filed a request Wednesday for council's governance committee to consider changing the name of the space from Columbus Park to Piazza Italia and to replace the statue with a plaque honoring Italian immigrants.



As more people become aware of the famed explorer's part in enslaving and killing the continent's original inhabitants, cities including San Antonio have dropped Columbus Day celebrations in favor of those honoring indigenous peoples. Statues of the historical figure have also become a flashpoint during recent protests for racial justice.

In his request, Treviño said the Christopher Columbus Italian Society, which donated the statue in 1957, has approved its removal and return.

"This is, I think, setting a good example of how everybody working together in our community in a spirit of healing can take the right steps and make sure to move our city forward, to do thoughtful gestures that are considerate to others," Treviño told KSAT.

Treviño, along with former councilman Cruz Shaw, initiated the successful 2017 vote to remove the Confederate monument from Travis Park.

Treviño also told the station that he asked Mayor Ron Nirenberg to fast-track the proposal so it could be voted on as early as Thursday, June 25.

“Although the Christopher Columbus statue in the park does not have the same associated feelings for us as it does for others, we want to be respectful and considerate of what it symbolizes and how it impacts them,” the Christopher Columbus Italian Society said in a statement provided to the Express-News.

The society was formed in the late 1800s to assist Italian immigrants as they adjusted to a new life in the United States.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff Orders Businesses to Require Masks for Customers and Workers Read More

  2. SNIPSA Executive Director and Vice President Called Out for Family Photo Featuring Blackface Read More

  3. As Local COVID-19 Cases Spike, San Antonio Officials Ask Residents to Increase Precautions Read More

  4. In Hearing, Both of Texas' Republican Senators Deny Systemic Racism Exists Read More

  5. Real Police Reform in San Antonio Means Facing Down a Union That Protects Rotten Cops’ Conduct Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation