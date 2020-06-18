Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 18, 2020

Sen. John Cornyn's Democratic Opponents Put Him on Blast for Denying Systemic Racism Exists

Posted By on Thu, Jun 18, 2020 at 10:42 AM

click to enlarge John Cornyn speaks during an appearance at the conservative CPAC conference. - GAGE SKIDMORE / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons
  • John Cornyn speaks during an appearance at the conservative CPAC conference.
The two Democrats vying to oppose Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, say the three-term incumbent's recent denial that systemic racism is real shows his inability to lead as the nation struggles with deep-seated issues of race.

During a Tuesday Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on police misconduct, Cornyn balked at an argument from Vanita Gupta, the Justice Department's former civil rights chief, that structural racism is part of the problem.



"You lost me when you want to take the acts of a few misguided, perhaps malicious, individuals and subscribe that to all Americans," the senator said in an exchange that made national headlines.

Both State Sen. Royce West and Air Force veteran MJ Hegar, now locked in a runoff to decide which challenges Cornyn in November, have since called out the remarks as evidence he's unfit for office.

"There are a lot of differences between John Cornyn and myself. One is that I know systemic racism exists and that it hurts black and brown people disproportionately," West said in a press release. "As he tries for his fourth term in the Senate, let’s look at our records. John Cornyn has still not awoken to the fact that systemic racism exists in this country."

West continued: "I don’t believe I’ve ever heard John Cornyn say the phrase 'black lives matter.' Millions of Texans believe this to be true. Why can’t John Cornyn say it?"

Hegar zeroed in on Cornyn's comments via Twitter, saying he's "doubling down" on a denial that systemic racism exists.

"Texans cannot trust him to lead or offer any meaningful solutions in this moment," she said. "It's time to send him home."


Hegar also reshared a tweet from Gupta that calls out Cornyn for bestowing a legendarily corrupt cop with a Lawman of the Year award "for a set of bogus drug convictions that my team and I ultimately overturned in Tulia, TX in 2003."

Cornyn — then Texas' attorney general – gave the award to Tom Coleman, a self-styled narcotics investigator who was later convicted of perjury. Coleman ran a racially motivated drug probe that swept up 10% of his small Panhandle town's adult Black community.

"I know you're struggling to understand if systemic racism exists," Hegar tweeted to the senator, linking Gupta's comments. "Here's an example: 

-A corrupt cop made racist, bogus arrests
-You gave him Lawman of the Year for it
-Which helped secure unjust convictions
-That @vanitaguptaCR had to fight to overturn 

Get it?"


Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff Orders Businesses to Require Masks for Customers and Workers Read More

  2. As Local COVID-19 Cases Spike, San Antonio Officials Ask Residents to Increase Precautions Read More

  3. SNIPSA Executive Director and Vice President Called Out for Family Photo Featuring Blackface Read More

  4. In Hearing, Both of Texas' Republican Senators Deny Systemic Racism Exists Read More

  5. Real Police Reform in San Antonio Means Facing Down a Union That Protects Rotten Cops’ Conduct Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation