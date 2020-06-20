Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, June 20, 2020

Arbitrator Flushes Shit Sandwich Cop Matthew Luckhurst From San Antonio Police Force

Posted By on Sat, Jun 20, 2020 at 8:55 AM

click to enlarge Matthew Luckhurst - SAN ANTONIO POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • San Antonio Police Department
  • Matthew Luckhurst
An arbitrator has upheld the second firing of Matthew Luckhurst, the San Antonio bike cop who beat an earlier termination for trying to give a sandwich filled with dog feces to a homeless man.

The San Antonio Police Department officer drew international headlines in March 2019 when a another third-party arbitrator returned him to work after the shit sandwich incident. 

However, Luckhurst received a second indefinite suspension after a separate investigation found that he left an unflushed turd in a women's restroom at a downtown police station and smeared a brown substance on the the toilet seat after a female officer requested that the restroom be kept clean.

This week, an arbitrator upheld that second firing. 

“This individual clearly has no business wearing an SAPD uniform, and it should never have been this hard to fire him,” San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh said in a statement. “I am pleased that this is behind us, but the contract provision that gave him more chances than he deserved remains an obstacle to the Chief’s ability to discipline officers who fail to live up to SAPD’s standards.”

Luckhurst's ability to dispute the firings is enshrined in the police union's collective bargaining agreement with the city. Activists have called for revisions to the contract, saying it's allowed two-thirds of fired SA cops to return to the job.

“For both the department and the community, it was critically important that he not be allowed to have his job back," said SAPD Chief William McManus said. "Although the limits imposed on me by the collective bargaining agreement made firing him more difficult than it should have been, justice was finally served in this case.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Assclown Alert: Ag Commissioner Sid Miller Set the Tone for Texas GOP's Online Racism Read More

  2. After Denying Systemic Racism Exists, John Cornyn Plans to File Bill Making Juneteenth a Federal Holiday Read More

  3. Polls Suggest Joe Biden Has a Shot at Winning Texas. How He Fares Here Could Reshape the State’s Politics. Read More

  4. Man Suspected of Shooting 8 People at San Antonio's Rebar Arrested in Florida Read More

  5. Trinity University African American Studies Prof Holding Livestream Talk on Juneteenth Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation