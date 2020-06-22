Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 22, 2020

Amid COVID-19 Resurgence, Data Shows San Antonio and Texas Both Suck at Social Distancing

Posted By on Mon, Jun 22, 2020 at 11:38 AM

San Antonians drinking at a local watering hole after bars reopened last month. - JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
  • San Antonians drinking at a local watering hole after bars reopened last month.
Mobile-phone GPS data holds some potential insight into why San Antonio and Texas are recording alarming rises in COVID-19 cases — namely, that we aren't limiting our nonessential movement.

Unacast, a company that collects and analyzes smartphone GPS location data, has given San Antonio an "F" grade on the latest version of its "Social Distancing Scoreboard." Overall, the Lone Star State also earned a big, fat failing grade.



The company uses GPS data to analyze how far people are traveling, where they're heading and to weigh the probability they're interacting with other people once they get there. On all three counts, Texans aren't making deep enough cutbacks, according to the numbers.

Then again, neither are most U.S. states and territories, which have spent recent weeks reopening their economies. The District of Columbia's C- grade was the nation's highest, and another 17 states scored either a D, D+ or D-. The rest earned failing marks.

The low scores for SA and Texas are a turnaround from late March, when Unacast's data showed that residents of both had substantially cut their travel distances. Back then, both earned "A" ratings. 

Of course, those scores came around the time San Antonio and other large Texas metros were implementing stay-at-home orders.

Unacast assembled its scoreboard with the help of public health experts, policy makers, academics, community leaders and others.

"According to the World Health Organization and the CDC, social distancing is currently the most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19," the company posted on its website. "We created this interactive scoreboard, updated daily, to empower organizations to measure and understand the efficacy of social distancing initiatives at the local level."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Arbitrator Flushes Shit Sandwich Cop Matthew Luckhurst From San Antonio Police Force Read More

  2. San Antonio Hit All-Time High in COVID-19 Cases on Sunday Read More

  3. Polls Suggest Joe Biden Has a Shot at Winning Texas. How He Fares Here Could Reshape the State’s Politics. Read More

  4. Coronavirus Cases are Increasing at Texas Child Care Centers, but the State Repealed Safety Rules Read More

  5. Trump's Tulsa Debacle Doesn't Look Good for Brad Parscale's Future as Campaign Chief Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation