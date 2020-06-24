Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Bexar County Deputy on Administrative Leave After 'Lynch Mob' Comment on Facebook

Posted By on Wed, Jun 24, 2020 at 10:37 AM

click to enlarge Bexar County Jail - COURTESY OF THE BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Courtesy of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office
  • Bexar County Jail
A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been put on administrative leave after making a Facebook post calling for a "lynch mob" to deal with someone who committed a petty crime, KSAT reports.

"The deputy who made this post has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation by BCSO Internal Affairs," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a statement to the TV station. "I have made my stance clear that I will not tolerate any employee who makes insensitive, racist remarks/posts, or those which promote violence and criminal activity. I have every intention of handling this case as swiftly and severely as possible."



A concerned resident reported the offensive post to BCSO on Monday, according to KSAT. It had been public for several weeks.

The investigation comes roughly two weeks after BCSO placed another deputy on administrative leave pending a probe into a Facebook post in which he appeared to advocate the killing of looters.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Police Union Chief Says Mayor's Curse Word No Different From Officer's Use of N-Word Read More

  2. Gov. Abbott Calls COVID-19 Numbers 'Unacceptable,' But Unveils No Policy in Response Read More

  3. Members of Congress Blast Treatment of Immigrants in Private Detention Sites Near San Antonio Read More

  4. With COVID-19 Cases Surging in Bexar County, Locals Are Apparently More Scared of 'Murder Hornets' Read More

  5. Amid COVID-19 Resurgence, Data Shows San Antonio and Texas Both Suck at Social Distancing Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation