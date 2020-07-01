Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Dr. Anthony Fauci: 'He Doesn't Know What He's Talking About'

Posted By on Wed, Jul 1, 2020 at 9:49 AM

click to enlarge SCREEN CAPTURE / FOX NEWS
  • Screen Capture / Fox News
As statewide COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to set records, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has once again appeared on Fox News to whip up a culture war around the pandemic.

After drawing earlier headlines by saying old people should be willing to sacrifice their lives to protect the economy during the crisis, Patrick on Tuesday told Fox host Laura Ingraham he's completely tuned out the advice of Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease doctor.



"Fauci said today he’s concerned about states like Texas that ‘skipped over’ certain things. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about," Patrick said. "We haven’t skipped over anything. The only thing I’m skipping over is listening to him."

Without offering specifics to back up his statement, Patrick said Fauci has "been wrong every time on every issue." On the other hand, doctors who have appeared on Fox to talk about the pandemic have been right "almost every time," he added.


During a Tuesday U.S. Senate hearing, Fauci pointed to paused reopening plans in Texas and other states as he warned that COVID-19 numbers are headed in the wrong direction. Cases could hit 100,000 a day if more people don't wear masks and practice physical distancing, the doctor cautioned.

"What we’ve seen in several states are different iterations of that, perhaps maybe in some, going too quickly and skipping over some of the checkpoints," Fauci said.

During his screen time with Ingraham, Patrick chalked up concerns that Texas' rising COVID-19 cases could overwhelm the hospital system as "the media misreporting information."

He added that he and Gov. Greg Abbott have been "listening to a lot of science" as they make reopening plans for the Lone Star State.

"Gov. Abbott, and myself and other state leaders will make the decision," Patrick said. "No thank you, Dr. Fauci."

