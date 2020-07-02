Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 2, 2020

Celebrating San Antonio's Drop in New COVID-19 Cases? Not So Fast, UTSA Prof Warns

Posted By on Thu, Jul 2, 2020 at 3:14 PM

click to enlarge A health worker conducts a COVID-19 test at a drive-through testing site. - COURTESY PHOTO / CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio
  • A health worker conducts a COVID-19 test at a drive-through testing site.
After days of climbing numbers of COVID-19 infections and a staggering record jump of 1,268 cases on Tuesday, San Antonio's number of new cases went up by just 439 on Wednesday.

Finally, some good news, right? Maybe a sign that Judge Nelson Wolff's order requiring local businesses to make masks mandatory is flattening the curve.



Not so fast, warns Juan Gutiérrez, chair of the University of Texas at San Antonio's math department. In a new report analyzing Bexar County COVID-19 data, the professor cautioned that the recent numbers are inconclusive.

"In principle, this could be good news," he writes. However, he adds that the data since June 21 don't pass a basic statistical test. "The drop is larger than what we believe to be possible in absence of a large event between June 5 and June 15."

Gutiérrez — whose specialty is applying mathematical models to infectious disease outbreaks — said he hoped the analysis he ran Wednesday could determine whether Wolff's June 17 mask ordinance is changing the trend. But more data is required.

"It might take several days before we can tell with certainty," he said.

Gutiérrez's numbers differ from those shared nightly by city and county officials, which are solely based on those collected by San Antonio Metro Health. The professor analyzes both Metro Health's numbers and those of the South Texas Regional Advisory Council, which transmits data in a more efficient, real-time manner.

If the mask order and other local mandates don't change the trend the professor recorded on June 20, San Antonio is likely to outstrip its hospital resources next week and hit a quarter million cases by the end of summer.

Gutiérrez said he's hopeful people are taking city and county orders seriously, which means the worst-case scenario is less likely. Even so, he likens efforts to slow the rapid spread to stopping an already moving train.

"By some time next week, it will be evident whether we're hit by the train — or not," he said.

Working against the local orders, he warns, is the willingness of some residents to buy into disinformation spread by Fox News and Internet sources that downplay the importance of masks and other protective measures.

"Perhaps that's the worst pandemic right now: disinformation," Gutiérrez said.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The Internet is Obsessed with San Antonio Woman After Her TikTok About Enforcing Masks Goes Viral Read More

  2. San Antonio State Rep Tells Gov. Abbott to Stop Ignoring Legislature During COVID-19 Response Read More

  3. As COVID-19 Cases Rise, San Antonio Makes Businesses Take Temperatures of People Entering Read More

  4. Officials to Close County Beach Access Points to South Padre Island Due to COVID-19 Spike Read More

  5. San Antonio Mayor and Bexar Judge Ask Governor for Authority to Set Local COVID-19 Rules Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 1, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation