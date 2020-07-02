Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 2, 2020

Gov. Abbott Issues Mask Mandate for Texas — and It Only Took 2,520 COVID-19 Deaths

Posted By on Thu, Jul 2, 2020 at 4:20 PM

click to enlarge STATE OF TEXAS / SCREEN CAPTURE
  • State of Texas / Screen Capture
As Texas grapples with runaway COVID-19 numbers, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order Thursday requiring most residents to wear masks in public places.

The order requires people living in counties with 20 or more COVID-19 cases to wear masks that cover their nose and mouth while inside businesses or other public buildings. Face coverings are also required in outdoor areas where physical distancing isn't possible.



The move comes after Texas reported another record day of new cases and tallied record hospitalizations for 17 of the past 18 days. So far, the state has experienced more than 175,000 infections and 2,520 deaths.

Public health experts, municipal leaders and trade groups including the Texas Restaurant Association have spent recent weeks calling on the Republican governor to establish a statewide mask order as cases spiked dramatically during his reopening plan.


In a statement, Texas Democratic Party Communications Director Abhi Rahman said Abbott's move comes too late and shows that he's led from behind during the pandemic.

"Texans are still getting sick. Families are still suffering. Texans still don’t know how they are going to put food on the table," Rahman said. "All of this could have been prevented if Governor Abbott had listened to experts and medical professionals in the first place."

Exceptions to Abbott's order include children younger than 10 and people with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing face coverings as well as people who are eating or drinking or doing outdoor exercise.

A first offense under the order is a written warning. Authorities can punish repeat offenders with fines of up to $250 for each subsequent violation. The order becomes effective at 12:01 p.m. Friday.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The Internet is Obsessed with San Antonio Woman After Her TikTok About Enforcing Masks Goes Viral Read More

  2. San Antonio State Rep Tells Gov. Abbott to Stop Ignoring Legislature During COVID-19 Response Read More

  3. Officials to Close County Beach Access Points to South Padre Island Due to COVID-19 Spike Read More

  4. As COVID-19 Cases Rise, San Antonio Makes Businesses Take Temperatures of People Entering Read More

  5. San Antonio Resident Wins $5 Million From $50 Lottery Scratch Ticket Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 1, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation