Petition Calls on UTSA to Lower Fall Tuition, Waive Fees

As a sophomore student at the University of Texas at San Antonio, I am appalled out how my school is handling the Fall 2020 plans," Anguiano wrote.





Kimberly Andrews Espy

Veronica Salazar Mendez

wrote that fall

rates will remain unchanged, though "some mandatory fees may be adjusted pending final decisions regarding campus services."

for in-state students , while out-of-state and international students will pay





Despite this, Eighmy announced on July 1 that UTSA was laying off 243 staff members and declining to renew the contracts of 69 non-tenure track faculty.



The university is defending its decision to charge full tuition for a semester that will largely be conducted online in an FAQ page on its website, stating "the cost of providing a high-quality educational experience remains generally consistent." It added that, in some cases, "online instruction can actually be more expensive to deliver, depending on the academic program."



Eighmy did not respond to a request for comment.



Safety Concerns



Anguiano expressed her frustration with the layoffs in the petition, which Eighmy wrote were due to a projected $35.8 million



If UTSA is charging us full tuition, there should have been no excuse to be able to afford to keep them employed," the petition reads.





In addition to calling on the university to lower tuition and fees for students who will be taking the majority of their classes online, the petition voices other concerns with the university's reopening plan.



Charging full tuition for an unsafe environment is despicable," she wrote.





Érica Alcocer, a UTSA senior who helped Anguiano craft the petition, charged that the school's decision to start the semester in person is a ploy to bring students back and charge full tuition before the university ultimately transitions to online-only learning.

UTSA knows that [online-only learning] is probably coming, but they're choosing to keep the tuition where it is, because that way they have charged us and it's much harder to get that money back,"

said.







UTSA has not yet released its class schedule for the fall, but Alcocer, who has asthma, plans to take all classes online.

I don't feel safe returning to campus," she said. "I honestly have no idea what I'm going to do."

