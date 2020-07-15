Hegar to Face Cornyn, Reyes Leading Gonzalez After June 14 Runoff Election in Texas

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Jay Godwin

MJ Hegar (right) speaks with audience members after a 2018 political forum.

The veteran lawmaker squeaked into the runoff against Hegar by narrowly beating out Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, a progressive endorsed by U.S. Reps



Hegar entered the runoff as the favorite after winning the primary. With the extensive support of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and Washington-based organizations including EMILY's List, she vastly outraised West.



Hegar ultimately outspent Royce 102-1 on television and radio advertising, according to an NBC News analysis

Nevertheless, West seemed to gain momentum in June as protests against police violence broke out across the state. The longtime legislator highlighted Hegar's past support of Republican candidates and his own record of pursuing criminal justice reform.



West also had the support of Ramirez and a number of other candidates whom he and Hegar beat in March, as well as some of his legislative colleagues. However, that wasn't enough.



West again racked up a huge margin of victory in his home Dallas County and is narrowly leading in Harris County as well. However, he fared poorly in the Hill Country and the western half of the state.



Bexar County, which Ramirez won in March, went solidly for Hegar on Tuesday night, as did all of the surrounding counties.



Hegar, who's never before held elected office, has a difficult road ahead. Cornyn has led in every poll of a head-to-head contest between the two, with none of those polls showing the race within five points.



23rd District

Hegar entered the runoff as the favorite after winning the primary. With the extensive support of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and Washington-based organizations including EMILY's List, she vastly outraised West.Nevertheless, West seemed to gain momentum in June as protests against police violence broke out across the state. The longtime legislator highlighted Hegar's past support of Republican candidates and his own record of pursuing criminal justice reform.West also had the support of Ramirez and a number of other candidates whom he and Hegar beat in March, as well as some of his legislative colleagues. However, that wasn't enough.West again racked up a huge margin of victory in his home Dallas County and is narrowly leading in Harris County as well. However, he fared poorly in the Hill Country and the western half of the state.Bexar County, which Ramirez won in March, went solidly for Hegar on Tuesday night, as did all of the surrounding counties.Hegar, who's never before held elected office, has a difficult road ahead. Cornyn has led in every poll of a head-to-head contest between the two, with none of those polls showing the race within five points.





Gina Ortiz Jones in March. Jones lost the 2018 race to Hurd by half a percentage point, and her solid fundraising record in a district that Hillary Clinton carried in 2016 suggests either Republican candidate will face a tough November contest.







